Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $48.40 after BMY shares went down by -0.80% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BMY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.40, with the high estimate being $79.00, the low estimate being $4.52 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at 26.40% and its Gross Margin at 70.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20. These measurements indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.62 and P/E Ratio of 22.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.32B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 112.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 7.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.94. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.