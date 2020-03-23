Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] took an downward turn with a change of -14.57%, trading at the price of $5.70 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.71 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 964.55K shares for that time period. BRMK monthly volatility recorded 8.92%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.59%. PS value for BRMK stocks is 5.76 with PB recorded at 0.85.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give BRMK an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] sitting at -1.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] has 113.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 754.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 12.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.94. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] a Reliable Buy?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.