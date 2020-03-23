CarMax Inc.[KMX] stock saw a move by -8.02% on Friday, touching 4.44 million. Based on the recent volume, CarMax Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KMX shares recorded 163.69M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock could reach median target price of $97.50.

CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock additionally went down by -36.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -56.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KMX stock is set at -28.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by -55.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KMX shares showcased -48.71% decrease. KMX saw 103.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 37.59 compared to high within the same period of time.

CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For CarMax Inc. [KMX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.27, with the high estimate being $118.00, the low estimate being $60.00 and the median estimate amounting to $97.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CarMax Inc. [KMX] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CarMax Inc. [KMX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CarMax Inc. [KMX] sitting at 5.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.07. Its Return on Equity is 24.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 423.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 411.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. CarMax Inc. [KMX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 67.02 and P/E Ratio of 8.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

CarMax Inc. [KMX] has 163.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.59 to 103.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 22.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CarMax Inc. [KMX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CarMax Inc. [KMX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.