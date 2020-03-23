Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] shares went higher by 0.68% from its previous closing of 29.35, now trading at the price of $29.55, also adding 0.2 points. Is CVNA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.17 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CVNA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 49.34M float and a -42.36% run over in the last seven days. CVNA share price has been hovering between 115.23 and 22.16 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Carvana Co. [CVNA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carvana Co. [CVNA] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carvana Co. [CVNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carvana Co. [CVNA] sitting at -9.30% and its Gross Margin at 12.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32. Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 47.39.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] has 151.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.16 to 115.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carvana Co. [CVNA] a Reliable Buy?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.