Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went up by 3.48% or 2.0 points up from its previous closing price of 57.39. The stock reached $59.39 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CVX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -28.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

CVX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $58.49, at one point touching $51.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -53.36%. The 52-week high currently stands at 127.34 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -52.81% after the recent low of 51.60.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Chevron Corporation [CVX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $59.39, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $103.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chevron Corporation [CVX] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chevron Corporation [CVX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chevron Corporation [CVX] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 42.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.65. Its Return on Equity is 1.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Chevron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.36 and P/E Ratio of 39.92. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] has 1.80B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 107.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.60 to 127.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 13.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.66. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chevron Corporation [CVX] a Reliable Buy?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.