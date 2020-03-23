Cigna Corporation[CI] stock saw a move by -3.02% on Friday, touching 4.7 million. Based on the recent volume, Cigna Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CI shares recorded 371.53M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Cigna Corporation [CI] stock additionally went down by -21.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -35.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CI stock is set at -15.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -28.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CI shares showcased -13.73% decrease. CI saw 224.64 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 118.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Cigna Corporation [CI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CI an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cigna Corporation [CI] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.70.

Fundamental Analysis of Cigna Corporation [CI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cigna Corporation [CI] sitting at 5.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.19 and P/E Ratio of 10.58. These metrics all suggest that Cigna Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cigna Corporation [CI] has 371.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 52.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.50 to 224.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 12.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cigna Corporation [CI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cigna Corporation [CI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.