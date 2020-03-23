Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] took an downward turn with a change of -4.77%, trading at the price of $119.33 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.44 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Citrix Systems Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.00M shares for that time period. CTXS monthly volatility recorded 7.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.11%. PS value for CTXS stocks is 5.05 with PB recorded at 18.56.

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $119.33, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $94.00 and the median estimate amounting to $123.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $125.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 85.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60. These measurements indicate that Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 44.11. Its Return on Equity is 104.40%, and its Return on Assets is 15.60%. These metrics all suggest that Citrix Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.19 and P/E Ratio of 23.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has 127.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.28 to 141.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 15.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.