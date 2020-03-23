Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] opened at $3.15 and closed at $3.19 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.76% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.07.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] had 6.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.69M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 21.12%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.94%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.63 during that period and CLF managed to take a rebound to 11.54 in the last 52 weeks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at 20.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.25 and P/E Ratio of 2.95. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 365.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 21.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.13. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.