Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained by 7.53% on the last trading session, reaching $3.14 price per share at the time. Coeur Mining Inc. represents 238.95M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 697.75M with the latest information.

The Coeur Mining Inc. traded at the price of $3.14 with 2.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CDE shares recorded 6.63M.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -48.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 238.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 697.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 38.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.