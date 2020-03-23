The share price of Colfax Corporation [NYSE: CFX] inclined by $16.40, presently trading at $15.25. The company’s shares saw 24.69% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 12.23 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CFX fall by -30.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 20.31 compared to -4.56 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.25%, while additionally dropping -43.89% during the last 12 months. Colfax Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 25.0% increase from the current trading price.

Colfax Corporation [NYSE:CFX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Colfax Corporation [CFX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CFX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colfax Corporation [CFX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colfax Corporation [CFX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colfax Corporation [CFX] sitting at 5.10% and its Gross Margin at 42.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.86. Colfax Corporation [CFX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 37.70.

Colfax Corporation [CFX] has 108.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.23 to 39.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 19.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colfax Corporation [CFX] a Reliable Buy?

Colfax Corporation [CFX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.