Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] shares went higher by 15.59% from its previous closing of 2.63, now trading at the price of $3.04, also adding 0.41 points. Is CYH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.7 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CYH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 110.18M float and a -9.31% run over in the last seven days. CYH share price has been hovering between 7.47 and 1.79 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.04, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is sitting at 2.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 83.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10. Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.86.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] has 113.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 299.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 7.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 20.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.