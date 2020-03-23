Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] saw a change by 5.35% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.97. The company is holding 174.49M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 27.92% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -86.13% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -70.64%, trading +27.92% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 174.49M shares valued at 4.47 million were bought and sold.

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Conduent Incorporated [CNDT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNDT an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] sitting at -45.40% and its Gross Margin at 21.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39. Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.83.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has 174.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 343.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.54 to 14.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Conduent Incorporated [CNDT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.