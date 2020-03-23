The share price of Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] inclined by $80.09, presently trading at $72.59. The company’s shares saw -6.70% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 77.80 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ED fall by -17.58% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 94.63 compared to -15.48 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -23.25%, while additionally dropping -13.98% during the last 12 months. Consolidated Edison Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $89.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.79% increase from the current trading price.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ED an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.59, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $78.00 and the median estimate amounting to $89.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] is sitting at 2.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.64.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] sitting at 21.30% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.10. Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.51 and P/E Ratio of 17.81. These metrics all suggest that Consolidated Edison Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has 384.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.80 to 95.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.07, which indicates that it is 13.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.