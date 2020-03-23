Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $105.73 after STZ shares went down by -11.67% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 11/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] sitting at 25.20% and its Gross Margin at 49.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.45. Its Return on Equity is 6.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STZ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 93.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.72 and P/E Ratio of 26.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has 188.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 107.00 to 214.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 14.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] a Reliable Buy?

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.