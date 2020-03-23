Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] took an downward turn with a change of -4.85%, trading at the price of $290.42 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.5 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Costco Wholesale Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.95M shares for that time period. COST monthly volatility recorded 5.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.58%. PS value for COST stocks is 0.82 with PB recorded at 7.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give COST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $290.42, with the high estimate being $355.00, the low estimate being $235.00 and the median estimate amounting to $330.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $305.22.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] sitting at 3.10% and its Gross Margin at 13.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.10. Its Return on Equity is 24.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.00%. These metrics all suggest that Costco Wholesale Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.54 and P/E Ratio of 34.07. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has 444.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 129.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 233.05 to 325.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.48, which indicates that it is 6.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] a Reliable Buy?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.