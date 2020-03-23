Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] saw a change by 24.50% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.03. The company is holding 57.60M shares with keeping 49.97M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 89.81% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -87.42% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -84.74%, trading +89.81% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 57.60M shares valued at 5.66 million were bought and sold.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE:CEQP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CEQP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.03, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] sitting at 13.70% and its Gross Margin at 20.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46. Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.20 and P/E Ratio of 1.73. These metrics all suggest that Crestwood Equity Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has 57.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 289.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 40.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.87, which indicates that it is 41.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] a Reliable Buy?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.