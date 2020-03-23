CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] opened at $46.24 and closed at $49.01 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.92% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $48.56.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] had 4.85 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.66M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.25%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.32%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 31.95 during that period and CRWD managed to take a rebound to 101.88 in the last 52 weeks.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRWD an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.28.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -36.50% and its Gross Margin at 69.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 96.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has 196.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.95 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.