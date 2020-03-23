Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $38.62 after DRI shares went down by -0.97% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 2/28/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.68, with the high estimate being $134.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is sitting at 3.96. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.96.

Fundamental Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 21.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88 and P/E Ratio of 7.54. These metrics all suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has 97.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 128.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 38.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] a Reliable Buy?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.