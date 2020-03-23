The share price of Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] inclined by $14.49, presently trading at $15.17. The company’s shares saw 48.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.25 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DAR fall by -21.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 18.00 compared to -4.06 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.03%, while additionally dropping -28.17% during the last 12 months. Darling Ingredients Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.0% increase from the current trading price.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DAR an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 23.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76. Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.00 and P/E Ratio of 8.16. These metrics all suggest that Darling Ingredients Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has 163.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.25 to 29.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 22.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.