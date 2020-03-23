Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] took an downward turn with a change of -5.62%, trading at the price of $5.54 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Designer Brands Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.62M shares for that time period. DBI monthly volatility recorded 21.83%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 64.89%. PS value for DBI stocks is 0.06 with PB recorded at 0.54.

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Designer Brands Inc. [DBI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DBI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.54, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] sitting at 2.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.62.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has 38.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 214.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.60 to 23.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 64.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.68. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] a Reliable Buy?

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.