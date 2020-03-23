Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] shares went higher by 1.72% from its previous closing of 18.59, now trading at the price of $18.91, also adding 0.32 points. Is FANG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FANG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a -31.63% run over in the last seven days. FANG share price has been hovering between 114.14 and 14.55 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.90.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79. Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.55 and P/E Ratio of 13.47. These metrics all suggest that Diamondback Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has 131.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 26.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.