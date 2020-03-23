Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] stock went down by -0.99% or -0.25 points down from its previous closing price of 25.25. The stock reached $25.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DFS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -51.22% in the period of the last 7 days.

DFS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $26.36, at one point touching $24.14. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -73.11%. The 52-week high currently stands at 92.98 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -65.13% after the recent low of 23.25.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Discover Financial Services [DFS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DFS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.00, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $83.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Discover Financial Services [DFS] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.20. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.52. Its Return on Equity is 26.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 216.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.38 and P/E Ratio of 2.76. These metrics all suggest that Discover Financial Services is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 311.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.25 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 22.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.