DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] took an upward turn with a change of 4.27%, trading at the price of $83.10 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.19 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while DocuSign Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.28M shares for that time period. DOCU monthly volatility recorded 9.41%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.74%. PS value for DOCU stocks is 14.83 with PB recorded at 24.98.

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -23.40% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -24.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -121.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.45. DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 106.45.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has 181.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 92.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.