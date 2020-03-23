The share price of Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] inclined by $143.00, presently trading at $140.13. The company’s shares saw 20.65% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 116.15 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DG fall by -3.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 157.65 compared to -5.68 of all time high it touched on 03/18/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.45%, while additionally gaining 18.94% during the last 12 months. Dollar General Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $171.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 31.37% increase from the current trading price.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Dollar General Corporation [DG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give DG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $140.13, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $135.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $143.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar General Corporation [DG] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.19.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 30.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.71. Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.70 and P/E Ratio of 21.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 264.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.15 to 167.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 10.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.