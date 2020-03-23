The share price of Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] inclined by $70.87, presently trading at $75.97. The company’s shares saw 26.20% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 60.20 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DLTR jumped by 1.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 78.77 compared to +1.27 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -18.50%, while additionally dropping -25.09% during the last 12 months. Dollar Tree Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $93.05. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.08% increase from the current trading price.

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DLTR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $75.97, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] is sitting at 3.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] sitting at -4.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11. Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.10 and P/E Ratio of 21.88. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has 236.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.20 to 119.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 17.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] a Reliable Buy?

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.