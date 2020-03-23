Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DNKN] gained by 6.93% on the last trading session, reaching $42.43 price per share at the time. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. represents 83.83M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.33B with the latest information.

The Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. traded at the price of $42.43 with 1.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DNKN shares recorded 961.14K.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DNKN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DNKN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.62, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $77.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] sitting at 32.00% and its Gross Margin at 88.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.70. These measurements indicate that Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.49. Its Return on Equity is -37.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DNKN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 120.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] has 83.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.51 to 84.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 19.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.