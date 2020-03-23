Dynatrace Inc.[DT] stock saw a move by 9.10% on Friday, touching 5.72 million. Based on the recent volume, Dynatrace Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DT shares recorded 307.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock could reach median target price of $35.50.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock additionally went down by -2.94% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -35.63% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DT stock, with shares price recording returns by -7.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DT shares showcased 6.65% increase. DT saw 37.06 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 17.05 compared to high within the same period of time.

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Dynatrace Inc. [DT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.78, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] sitting at -16.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.86. Its Return on Equity is 190.50%, and its Return on Assets is -7.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 131.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,277.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 176.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.90.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has 307.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 37.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynatrace Inc. [DT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynatrace Inc. [DT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.