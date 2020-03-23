Elanco Animal Health Incorporated[ELAN] stock saw a move by -3.97% on Monday, touching 1.69 million. Based on the recent volume, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ELAN shares recorded 380.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock could reach median target price of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock additionally went down by -21.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -42.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ELAN stock is set at -46.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by -37.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ELAN shares showcased -35.50% decrease. ELAN saw 35.46 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.17 compared to high within the same period of time.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ELAN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.81, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.66 and P/E Ratio of 90.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has 380.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.17 to 35.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] a Reliable Buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.