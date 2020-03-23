Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] took an upward turn with a change of 2.49%, trading at the price of $9.04 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.37M shares for that time period. ERI monthly volatility recorded 23.47%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 42.43%. PS value for ERI stocks is 0.25 with PB recorded at 0.61.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:ERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.13, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Fundamental Analysis of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93. Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.00 and P/E Ratio of 8.84. These metrics all suggest that Eldorado Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has 71.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 627.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 70.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.66, which indicates that it is 42.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.14. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] a Reliable Buy?

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.