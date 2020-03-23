Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] shares went lower by -2.15% from its previous closing of 7.43, now trading at the price of $7.27, also subtracting -0.16 points. Is ESI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.71 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ESI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 222.57M float and a -13.96% run over in the last seven days. ESI share price has been hovering between 12.74 and 5.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Element Solutions Inc [ESI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ESI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.27, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Element Solutions Inc [ESI] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Element Solutions Inc [ESI] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 42.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14. Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.30 and P/E Ratio of 20.64. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has 250.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 12.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 18.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Element Solutions Inc [ESI] a Reliable Buy?

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.