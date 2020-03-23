Enable Midstream Partners LP[ENBL] stock saw a move by -1.41% on Friday, touching 6.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Enable Midstream Partners LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ENBL shares recorded 410.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] stock additionally went down by -47.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -73.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ENBL stock is set at -85.70% by far, with shares price recording returns by -79.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ENBL shares showcased -83.40% decrease. ENBL saw 14.84 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:ENBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENBL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.10, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.13.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20. These measurements indicate that Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.24. Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61 and P/E Ratio of 2.55. These metrics all suggest that Enable Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has 410.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 862.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 14.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 40.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.