Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] saw a change by -5.34% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.14. The company is holding 220.53M shares with keeping 202.83M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -76.94% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.21%, trading +39.20% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 220.53M shares valued at 1.81 million were bought and sold.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 89.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.92. Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.49.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has 220.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 22.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.