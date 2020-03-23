Eros International Plc [NYSE: EROS] opened at $1.62 and closed at $1.63 a share within trading session on 03/23/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.89% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.68.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Eros International Plc [NYSE: EROS] had 1.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.17M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.05%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.10 during that period and EROS managed to take a rebound to 10.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Eros International Plc [NYSE:EROS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Eros International Plc [EROS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EROS an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eros International Plc [EROS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Eros International Plc [EROS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 53.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -53.52. Its Return on Equity is -85.10%, and its Return on Assets is -44.00%. These metrics suggest that this Eros International Plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eros International Plc [EROS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Eros International Plc [EROS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.42.

Eros International Plc [EROS] has 125.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 204.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.10 to 10.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 15.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eros International Plc [EROS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eros International Plc [EROS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.