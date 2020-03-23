Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] saw a change by 8.90% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.18. The company is holding 69.40M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 105.16% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -78.62% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -78.35%, trading +107.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 69.40M shares valued at 1.68 million were bought and sold.

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 78.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50. Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.64 and P/E Ratio of 14.96. These metrics all suggest that Everi Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has 69.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 202.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 14.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.68, which indicates that it is 68.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.21. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] a Reliable Buy?

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.