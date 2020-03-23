Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] opened at $37.80 and closed at $50.21 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $51.61.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] had 4.57 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.58M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.04%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.24%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 35.25 during that period and EXAS managed to take a rebound to 123.99 in the last 52 weeks.

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.61, with the high estimate being $135.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.93.

Fundamental Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] sitting at -27.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.64. Its Return on Equity is -7.30%, and its Return on Assets is -3.80%. These metrics suggest that this Exact Sciences Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -89.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.97.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has 111.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.25 to 123.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 23.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] a Reliable Buy?

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.