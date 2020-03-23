Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.84 after XOG shares went up by 49.87% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:XOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XOG an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.84, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.10 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] is sitting at 2.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.56.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 85.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has 86.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 72.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 5.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 299.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 52.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.