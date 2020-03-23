Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] stock went down by -8.29% or -1.07 points down from its previous closing price of 12.91. The stock reached $11.84 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FITB share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -26.77% in the period of the last 7 days.

FITB had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.07, at one point touching $11.69. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -62.58%. The 52-week high currently stands at 31.64 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -49.33% after the recent low of 11.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is sitting at 4.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.12.

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.30. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.82. Its Return on Equity is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FITB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.07 and P/E Ratio of 3.49. These metrics all suggest that Fifth Third Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 713.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.10 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 14.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.26. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.