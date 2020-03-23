FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] saw a change by -2.30% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $33.49. The company is holding 558.89M shares with keeping 539.37M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 1.76% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -36.23% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -34.38%, trading +4.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 558.89M shares valued at 2.11 million were bought and sold.

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 73.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.52. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 304.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 284.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.68 and P/E Ratio of 21.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has 558.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.91 to 52.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 15.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.