Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $28.57 after FND shares went down by -0.35% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give FND an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.57, with the high estimate being $72.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $58.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.81.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] sitting at 7.80% and its Gross Margin at 42.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.11. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.80 and P/E Ratio of 19.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] has 96.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.36 to 62.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.63. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] a Reliable Buy?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.