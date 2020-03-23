Foot Locker Inc. [FL] took an downward turn with a change of -7.97%, trading at the price of $20.22 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Foot Locker Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.40M shares for that time period. FL monthly volatility recorded 10.22%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.84%. PS value for FL stocks is 0.26 with PB recorded at 0.89.

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Foot Locker Inc. [FL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.22, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.71.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has 104.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.10 to 65.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 15.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.77. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Foot Locker Inc. [FL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. [FL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.