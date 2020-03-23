Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FOSL] shares went higher by 11.47% from its previous closing of 3.75, now trading at the price of $4.18, also adding 0.43 points. Is FOSL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.33 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FOSL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 46.13M float and a -6.07% run over in the last seven days. FOSL share price has been hovering between 15.01 and 2.84 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FOSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FOSL an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 49.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.27. Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has 50.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 211.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.84 to 15.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 23.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] a Reliable Buy?

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.