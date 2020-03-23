FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] dipped by -22.58% on the last trading session, reaching $1.92 price per share at the time. FS KKR Capital Corp. represents 509.07M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.26B with the latest information.

The FS KKR Capital Corp. traded at the price of $1.92 with 2.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FSK shares recorded 3.67M.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give FSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.93, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.18 to 6.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -11.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.