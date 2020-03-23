The share price of GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] inclined by $3.76, presently trading at $3.59. The company’s shares saw 13.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.15 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GME fall by -18.08% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.65 compared to -0.68 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -9.18%, while additionally dropping -64.36% during the last 12 months. GameStop Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.79% increase from the current trading price.

GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to GameStop Corp. [GME] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 10/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.58, with the high estimate being $5.50, the low estimate being $1.60 and the median estimate amounting to $4.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GameStop Corp. [GME] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Fundamental Analysis of GameStop Corp. [GME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 28.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -32.84.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GameStop Corp. [GME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 2.40. GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.53.

GameStop Corp. [GME] has 59.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 223.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.15 to 10.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 16.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GameStop Corp. [GME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GameStop Corp. [GME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.