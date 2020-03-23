Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] opened at $3.37 and closed at $3.54 a share within trading session on 03/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 18.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] had 7.56 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.55M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 47.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 25.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.58 during that period and GEL managed to take a rebound to 24.04 in the last 52 weeks.

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.21, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85. Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.22 and P/E Ratio of 23.97. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has 122.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 516.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.58 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.27, which indicates that it is 47.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] a Reliable Buy?

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.