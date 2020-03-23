The share price of Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: GLUU] inclined by $6.27, presently trading at $6.09. The company’s shares saw 53.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.98 recorded on 03/20/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GLUU jumped by 20.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.94 compared to +1.05 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.87%, while additionally dropping -43.97% during the last 12 months. Glu Mobile Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.89. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.8% increase from the current trading price.

Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GLUU an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.09, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 64.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.25. Its Return on Equity is 4.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics suggest that this Glu Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 49.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.92 and P/E Ratio of 112.15. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 139.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 848.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.98 to 11.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 19.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.