The share price of Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] inclined by $0.71, presently trading at $0.74. The company’s shares saw 111.39% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.35 recorded on 03/23/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GPOR fall by -74.23% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.9488 compared to -0.2097 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -45.68%, while additionally dropping -91.06% during the last 12 months. Gulfport Energy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.89. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.15% increase from the current trading price.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.74, with the high estimate being $6.95, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 159.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 112.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 8.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 111.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 52.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.