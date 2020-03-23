Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $15.57 after HALO shares went up by 4.50% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HALO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.57, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] sitting at -34.50% and its Gross Margin at 76.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -69.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.51. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.41.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] has 141.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.71 to 22.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 16.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] a Reliable Buy?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.