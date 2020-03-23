Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] saw a change by -8.26% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.88. The company is holding 164.83M shares with keeping 152.23M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -7.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.06% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -60.83%, trading +4.19% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 164.83M shares valued at 1.67 million were bought and sold.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HOG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.87, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] is sitting at 2.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.08.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.23. Its Return on Equity is 23.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HOG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 412.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 284.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.76 and P/E Ratio of 5.58. These metrics all suggest that Harley-Davidson Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has 164.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.04 to 41.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 17.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.