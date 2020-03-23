Hasbro Inc.[HAS] stock saw a move by 10.71% on Monday, touching 1.57 million. Based on the recent volume, Hasbro Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HAS shares recorded 135.52M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Hasbro Inc. [HAS] stock could reach median target price of $100.00.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] stock additionally went down by -16.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -53.37% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HAS stock is set at -45.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by -55.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HAS shares showcased -61.87% decrease. HAS saw 126.87 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 41.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Hasbro Inc. [HAS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HAS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.28, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hasbro Inc. [HAS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hasbro Inc. [HAS] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 52.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.82. Its Return on Equity is 25.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Hasbro Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 138.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.81 and P/E Ratio of 12.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has 135.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.33 to 126.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 12.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hasbro Inc. [HAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hasbro Inc. [HAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.