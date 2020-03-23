HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ: HQY] stock went down by -8.33% or -3.69 points down from its previous closing price of 44.31. The stock reached $40.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HQY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.93% in the period of the last 7 days.

HQY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $46.60, at one point touching $40.11. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -54.25%. The 52-week high currently stands at 88.78 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -46.44% after the recent low of 34.40.

HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ:HQY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HQY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.96, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] sitting at 15.10% and its Gross Margin at 61.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.90. These measurements indicate that HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.00. HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 40.65 and P/E Ratio of 63.54. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] has 70.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.40 to 88.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 17.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HealthEquity Inc. [HQY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.